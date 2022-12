The manager who stopped Leeds signing Cody Gakpo has now left his position.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Louis van Gaal played a big role in Gakpo’s decision to snub Leeds during the summer transfer window.

Now, Van Gaal has left his role with Holland after they were knocked out of the World Cup.

Does this mean Leeds now have a chance of signing him? Probably not, the ship has probably sailed after an impressive World Cup.