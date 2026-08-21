(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is facing an uncertain future at the club.

The 27-year-old Netherlands attacker has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, and they have already submitted an offer to sign him.

Cody Gakpo could leave Liverpool

Rik Elfrink claims Liverpool have not yet responded to the London club’s offer. They are still working on strengthening the attacking unit, and they are looking at multiple wingers.

Gakpo’s future is unlikely to be decided before Liverpool bring in their own signings. The Netherlands International has already spoken to Tottenham, and he is ready to join this summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool is willing to sanction his departure before the window closes.

Gakpo has been a useful player since joining the club, but the Reds need a specialist winger who can take on defenders and beat them one-on-one.

They are keeping tabs on players like Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye and Yankuba Minteh. Mohamed Salah has left the club, and they need to replace him properly. They need players who can score goals and create opportunities from the wide areas.

Gakpo is more of a goal scorer, and Tottenham could use someone like him. A move to the London club would be ideal for the Dutch International.

Gakpo’s future remains uncertain

However, Liverpool will not sanction his departure unless they can bring in quality alternatives. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. For now, the future of the Netherlands attacker hangs in the balance, and he will be hoping for more clarity soon.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and they are looking to bring in two more wingers before the window closes.