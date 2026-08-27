(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has refused to shut down the possibility of Cody Gakpo departing Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s weekend clash against Nottingham Forest, head coach Iraola addressed the relentless transfer rumors surrounding the Dutch forward’s situation.

Andoni Iraola refuses to rule out Cody Gakpo exit

“I can say what I said last week, and even after the performance he had in the first game,” Iraola explained (quotes via ESPN).

“He is playing very well for us, he has been very good since he came back from the World Cup and after the holidays, a good attitude and I hope we can keep him at that level because he has been very influential.”

However, Iraola candidly acknowledged the unpredictable nature of late-window negotiations:

“When the market is open you cannot guarantee anything with anyone.

“When I arrived I would like to know how the market finishes and then when you finish with this one and this one but I don’t know what is going to happen with any of our players.

“I cannot guarantee anything. You think I can smell who we are going to sign or what position but experience shows you that, if there is an opportunity on the last day, let’s take it.”

Liverpool expected to sanction Gakpo exit once Bradley Barcola is finalised

The manager’s open stance coincides with strong interest from Tottenham, who remain keen on securing Gakpo to complete Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking unit.

Liverpool’s hierarchy is widely expected to give the green light to Gakpo’s exit once their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is officially finalized.

Having already agreed to a landmark £120 million transfer fee for the French international, Barcola’s arrival provides the Reds with an immediate, high-profile replacement on the left flank.

Reaching an agreement for Barcola enables Liverpool to recoup significant transfer capital through Gakpo’s sale, setting up a dramatic conclusion to the window for all parties involved.