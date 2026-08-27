Liverpool reach agreement in principle to sign PSG winger Bradley Barcola

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on one of the biggest transfers of the summer after reaching an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.



The France international has been Andoni Iraola’s leading winger target throughout the window, and weeks of negotiations finally appear to have produced a breakthrough.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The proposed package is worth around £120 million, which would make Barcola another enormous investment in Liverpool’s rebuilt attack.

Liverpool reach agreement in principle for Barcola

According to The Athletic, Liverpool and PSG have reached an agreement in principle over Barcola, although several details still need to be finalised before the transfer can be completed.

The overall package is expected to reach approximately £120m, with around £100m guaranteed and the remainder coming through add-ons.

Negotiations accelerated overnight after the two clubs made significant progress towards finding a compromise.

This represents a major change from PSG’s earlier position. Sky Sports reported that Liverpool were preparing further discussions, having previously faced a sizeable gap in valuation, with PSG demanding around £145m for the 23-year-old.

Barcola could transform Iraola’s attack

Liverpool spending around £120m on Barcola would show just how strongly Iraola believes the squad needs another elite winger.

Barcola offers explosive acceleration, direct running and the ability to play across the frontline.

He is primarily dangerous from the left, but his versatility would allow Liverpool to rotate their attacking structure and potentially use him alongside Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

The fee is enormous, and that inevitably creates pressure. At £120m, Barcola would be expected to become an immediate difference-maker rather than simply another promising player.

However, Liverpool are paying partly for potential. At 23, Barcola should still have his best years ahead of him, while his experience winning major trophies with PSG means he is hardly an untested prospect.

Liverpool have spent much of the window refusing to overpay for alternative targets such as Yankuba Minteh. If they are prepared to go this high for Barcola, it shows he was always viewed differently.

Man City join Liverpool and Arsenal in race to sign £80m star with 43 goals & 23 assists