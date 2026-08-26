Andoni Iraola looks on during Liverpool's draw with Newcastle (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s daily talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola are reportedly still going, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Barcola for much of the summer, with Romano once again discussing the France international’s future after previously reporting on his possible arrival at Anfield.

In a fresh update on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that Liverpool are still pursuing Barcola and that the ‘here we go’ could come at any moment.

“Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are having daily exchanges about this Bradley Barcola deal,” Romano said.

“I think at this point, the only thing that matters is the offer accepted and here we go. Because we had many conversations about this Barcola story.

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“In May, I was telling you, Liverpool and Barcola, Barcola and Liverpool. In June, I was telling you, don’t forget Barcola and Liverpool. No one was talking about that. Then in July, I was pushing on this one when people were telling you, Barcola doesn’t want to leave PSG or Barcola is untouchable for PSG. I told you, no. I told you, Barcola, he’s the top target for Liverpool and Liverpool will go for him.

“Now we are in the final six days of the window and any moment could be the moment for the here we go because you guys are in direct conversations. And if Paris Saint-Germain decide to accept what Liverpool are offering, at that point, any moment could be the moment for the green light, the medical test, and the contract signing.”

What else is being reported on Bradley Barcola and Liverpool?

It’s not quite clear why this has dragged on for so long, but it still seems that this deal remains very much on.

The Athletic have also stated that LFC continue to target Barcola, and that they yesterday held talks with PSG to gain clarity over the direction of the deal.

The 23-year-old could cost huge money, but he makes sense as an ideal target for Liverpool after the blow of losing Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk have reported on a breakthrough in negotiations, but we’re yet to see this confirmed by the Romanos or the Ornsteins of this world.

For now, it’s all a little uncertain, but there also doesn’t seem to be any reason for Liverpool fans to give up hope of Barcola joining before the transfer deadline.