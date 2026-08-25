Latest breakthrough in Liverpool talks for winger puts €140m deal just days away

Bradley Barcola in action for Paris Saint-Germain (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Liverpool have finally persuaded PSG to lower their asking price for Bradley Barcola to €140m, opening the door for the move at last.

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We’re almost there. One of the long running transfer sagas of the summer feels like it’s about to have a major breakthrough, and we could see a new record for the year set.

TeamTalk are reporting that PSG have finally relented once again on their asking price for Bradley Barcola, dropping their demands to around €140m. That is finally a level which Liverpool can reach.

Liverpool, PSG and winger all get what they want after long summer of talks

After the months of haggling, we’d expect things to move pretty swiftly now that the fee is agreed. Liverpool and the player have presumably long had an agreement over personal terms, and it will just be a question of getting a medical done and filling in lots of paperwork.

It’s been quite the journey – when it became clear that France star Barcola was going to try and leave, the Parisians set an initial asking price of €170m. It took a while to get that down to €146m, and now finally we’re in range of what the Reds are willing to pay.

Liverpool get their Salah replacement, Barcola gets his move to a team where he can be a starter, and PSG get a huge profit on a player they paid €45m for just 3 years ago.

Andoni Iraola will be desperate to get his new man up and running as soon as possible, with the season now already underway.