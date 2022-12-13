Chelsea sense opportunity for major transfer and could push to get it done in January

Chelsea will reportedly move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the January transfer window if they sense an opportunity to get the deal done at that point.

And at the moment, it looks like they are optimistic that their chance to sign Leao could come relatively early, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

Leao has shone in his time at the San Siro, establishing himself as one of the finest young attacking players in Europe, and he’d surely be a major upgrade on some of Chelsea’s current crop of out-of-form forwards.

The Blues have only scored 17 league goals so far this season, even less than the likes of Leeds and Leicester, and it’s clear they need to bring in better options than flops such as Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Leao could be an ideal option, and it seems there will be an opportunity to swoop for him in the middle of the season.

The 23-year-old is yet to commit his future to Milan with a new contract, and that could be a real concern for the Serie A giants.