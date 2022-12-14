Jurgen Klopp dealt selection problem as Liverpool star set to miss next two games

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to miss his next two games at club level.

Konate is currently featuring at the World Cup with France, who look set to face Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool defender has struggled with injuries so far this season but has managed to stay fit this tournament, which will be a huge boost to Klopp upon the return of the Premier League.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Konate could miss the first two games of club football after the World Cup, particularly if France reach the final on Sunday night.

It looks as though Konate could miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup trip to Manchester City as well as a Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker all received around eight or nine days off upon their return to England, so it’s likely that Konate will be given the same.

Klopp will be hoping none of his defenders pick up and injuries between now and the Manchester City game, which comes four days after the World Cup ends.