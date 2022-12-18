Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for club and country this season and he has helped Argentina reach the finals of the World Cup. The South American giants will take on France later today and Mac Allister will be hoping to put on an important performance for his side in the high-octane clash.

The midfielder is currently well-settled in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham. The London club needs to add more depth and quality to their midfield and Mac Allister will add some much-needed technicality and craft to their play.

Antonio Conte has players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur at his disposal, and he will need to bring in another central midfielder so that he can rotate the midfield unit efficiently and keep the players fresh throughout the season.

The opportunity to join a club like Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for Mac Allister but journalist Dean Jones has now warned Tottenham that the pursuit of the Brighton midfielder will be quite difficult.

Apparently, the Seagulls are frustrated with the top clubs cherry-picking their best players, and they might not be willing to sanction Mac Allister’s departure in the near future.

Brighton plan to hold on to their best players, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can tempt them with a lucrative offer.