“I think it’s cheating” – Pundit criticises referee’s handling of Emiliano Martinez in World Cup final

Simon Jordan has stated his view that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was cheating with his antics in his side’s penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final.

Martinez had a great game for Argentina, making a crucial save late on in extra time, and then also keeping out a penalty to help his side triumph on spot-kicks.

Still, Jordan was thoroughly unimpressed with Martinez, and with the referee, as he felt the Aston Villa ‘keeper throwing the ball away to try to put off France’s penalty takers took things too far.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said he felt this was cheating from the former Arsenal man, and that the referee shouldn’t have allowed him to have quite this level of influence on the penalty shoot-out.

“Martinez’s actions, I thought it was cheating, the holding of the ball and throwing it the other way,” he said.

“The goalkeeper’s actions, I don’t think it was gamesmanship, I don’t think it’s part of the game, I think it’s cheating.

He added: “For a referee to allow the goalkeeper to manipulate the circumstances, to heighten the pressure, to increase it, I think was one of the shortcomings in that moment in time.”

Argentina fans surely won’t care, but it does perhaps raise questions about what level of mind games is acceptable, especially in such a big game.