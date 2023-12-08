Transfer insider Dean Jones has shared the latest on the future of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinean keeper is attracting interest from several clubs after consistent top-class performances.

However, Jones claims that if Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez was to leave Villa, he would have expected it to happen by now when his value was at its peak after the World Cup.

He adds that there were previous doubts surrounding the future of Martinez with some alleged differences between him and the Aston Villa management, but he’s stayed to this point and Villa are in a strong position.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“I think he was if he was going to leave, he’d have gone by now. It would have happened last summer when his value was at its peak on the back of winning the World Cup.

There was some real doubt for a moment about whether he would stay and even whether there might be some friction between him and the management.

But the fact he stayed here to this point, the fact that Villa are in Europe, they’re competing to qualify for Europe again, and knocking teams out of the top four, Villa is a good place to be right now. I don’t see Martinez going anywhere.”

Emi Martinez has a contract with Villa which expires in 2027. Villa will be in no rush to sell the player and the way Villa are performing in the league right now, the player may not want to move either.

Villa are currently 3rd in the league, going above Manchester City after beating them 1-0 on Wednesday.

They are also within touching distance of Arsenal and Liverpool which makes them potential title contenders as well.