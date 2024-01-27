Mauricio Pochettino highlights ‘amazing’ Aston Villa star after FA Cup clash

The Chelsea manager has praised Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his performance on Friday night.

After a back-and-forth contest at Stamford Bridge between the Blues and Aston Villa, the game finished as a 0-0 draw.

But it was by no means a boring uneventful game, with both sides having multiple opportunities to break the deadlock.

Chelsea in particular found themselves in good positions to score but shot-stopper Martinez put in an exceptional display.

Speaking after full-time, Mauricio Pochettino praised the Argentine goalkeeper stating that he was ‘amazing’.

“We came from Tuesday where we scored six,” he said via HITC.

“I think the keeper is an amazing keeper, Emiliano. He was really, really good. Yes, sometimes you need some luck to score.”

The two teams must now replay their FA Cup fourth round clash at Villa Park but Pochettino will now be fully focused on next Wednesday night.

The Blues travel to Anfield where they will face league leaders Liverpool in their Premier League clash.

After the latest news about Jurgen Klopp’s departure, Anfield will no doubt be up for the game and keen to get revenge after dropping points at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season.

