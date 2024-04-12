Aston Villa star has been backed to make Real Madrid move

One individual is prepared to advise Florentino Perez directly that Real Madrid should make a bid for Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper for Aston Villa.

That’s Hugo Orlando Gatti, who has backed the Aston Villa player to transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in the unlikely event that it becomes necessary.

With a string of standout performances for Aston Villa and Argentina over the past several years, Martinez has cemented himself as one of the top goalkeepers in world football.

With La Albiceleste, he has excelled especially on the global scene.

He helped them win the Copa America and was a major factor in their final victory in the World Cup held in Qatar.

His profile has skyrocketed, but he hasn’t been seriously linked to a transfer away from Aston Villa, where he seems content as they progress under Unai Emery’s meticulous direction.

Former Argentina goalkeeper wants Aston Villa star at Real Madrid

Despite the fact that Real Madrid have Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin in goal, Gatti believes there is one team he should play for: Real Madrid.

“If I were Florentino Pérez, I would take Dibu Martínez to the Real Madrid goal,” he said, as reported by TNT Sports.

“I talk to him, but I have respect for him, not to tell him those things. If one day he asks me, of course I would tell him.”

Martinez has been a huge hit at Aston Villa

Since his move from Arsenal to Aston Villa, his career has seen a remarkable rise.

From being a benchwarmer at the Emirates Stadium, to a starter at Villa Park that earned him a starting spot in the Argentina team, he has peaked a bit late in his career but peaked well.

Despite his brilliant form and performances for the Premier League club, he has not been linked with a move away from the club.

The goalkeeper is happy at Villa Park under manager Emery who has brought the best out of the team this season.