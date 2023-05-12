Manchester United and Chelsea enter race to sign 30-year-old Premier League star

Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Aston Villa at the end of the season with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly keen on securing his services.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for all three clubs.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has shared the information on social media.

Es probable que Dibu Martínez cambie de club en junio. No tiene cláusula de salida. Hay tres clubes de la Premier League que lo tienen en carpeta:

Tottenham -con más interés, Chelsea y Manchester United.

Muy probablemente dé un paso más hacia adelante en el próximo mercado.

Manchester United have struggled because of the mediocre performances from David De Gea and they should look to bring in an upgrade on the Spaniard. The 32-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to pen an extension with them.

Matinez could prove to be a quality signing for Erik ten Hag and he will help the Red Devils compete for major trophies next season.

Similarly, Chelsea have been linked with a number of goalkeepers especially with Edouard Mendy linked with a move away.

The Senegal international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and he will need to be replaced adequately if he moves on this summer.

Martinez has proven himself with club and country and he has the ability to succeed at a top club as well.

The 30-year-old recently helped Argentina win the World Cup with crucial performances in the big games, including the penalty shootout against France in the final.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is clearly one of the best keepers around right now and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea would do well to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris and the Argentine international has popped up on the radar.