Chelsea star wants £135k-a-week to join Newcastle United

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is running the risk of pricing himself out of a transfer to AC Milan during the January transfer window but Newcastle United are also interested in signing Morocco’s World Cup star.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are unwilling to match the substantial salary Ziyech has demanded in order for the move to happen and it could stop the deal from happening.

The Italian champions have never given up their interest in the Chelsea winger and following his good performances at the World Cup, that desire to bring him to the San Siro is likely to have increased but the finances at present are proving problematic.

The 29-year-old is said to want €7-8m-a-year (£118-135k-a/w), which is achievable for other clubs.

One of those is Newcastle, who are also interested in signing Ziyech from Chelsea in January and could match the winger’s demands.

Transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has told Soccer News that the Magpies will approach the Blues to discuss a move next month, as they look to strengthen their squad in order to fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.