Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma.

According to a report from Roma today, the 23-year-old is on the radar of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham as well.

Apparently, Newcastle are prepared to pay big money for the Italian midfielder and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies come forward with a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Zaniolo has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and there were rumours at the start of the season that the Italian giants are hoping to agree on a contract extension with the player.

However, the two parties have not managed to reach an agreement so far and that has fuelled speculations surrounding the player’s long-term future at the capital club.

Newcastle have put together a formidable squad since their takeover and there is no doubt that they could use more quality in the upcoming windows. Zaniolo could prove to be a useful addition in the final third for Eddie Howe.

The 23-year-old midfielder will add creativity and vision to the Newcastle attack.

The likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak could benefit from his arrival and the Italian could help create ample goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

There is no doubt that the Magpies have the finances to tempt Roma into selling the player in the near future and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Apparently, the player is valued at €50-60 million.

Newcastle are currently third in the league table and there is no reason why they cannot attract top talents like Zaniolo if they manage to secure Champions League qualification.