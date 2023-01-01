Talks today: Chelsea to continue aggressive transfer approach as they chase potential club-record signing

Chelsea are reportedly set to continue their aggressive January transfer window approach with further talks over Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez today.

The Blues had a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly, and it looks like that could be set to continue this winter with further big spending planned.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea now look set to hold fresh talks over Fernandez today, with the Argentina international rated at around £106million.

If Fernandez does move to Stamford Bridge for that price, he’d be Chelsea’s record signing, overtaking the £97.5m they spent on Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2021, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

This would be a significant investment from CFC, but Fernandez does look like he could be one of the finest midfield players in the world for the next decade or so.

The 21-year-old just had an outstanding World Cup, winning the trophy with Argentina and being named the young player of the tournament.

Chelsea would do well to bring in a top young talent like this to replace ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.