“Everyone knows what I want” – Chelsea misfit offers hint over his future

Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his future, hinting that he’d like to stay at Inter Milan after returning there on loan this season.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, spending just one season back at the club after a big-money move from Inter in summer 2021.

Lukaku almost immediately got himself a loan move back to Inter, where he’s fared better once again, with the 29-year-old clearly having a special relationship with the Nerazzuri.

Having also flopped at Manchester United, Lukaku got his career back on track in his first spell at Inter, which then prompted Chelsea to sign him for a huge fee a year and a half ago, only for him to once again struggle in the Premier League.

Discussing his situation with Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku hinted he’d like to stay at the San Siro, but said he’d speak to Chelsea about his future at a later date.

“Everyone knows what I want. Now I have to do everything necessary with the team for Inter to win and then we can talk to Chelsea,” he said.

He added: “I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work hard and then in the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution.”