Jurgen Klopp confirms when we could see Cody Gakpo and gives Liverpool injury updates

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed when he could see new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo and has given an injury update on the squad.

Gakpo was signed just before the January transfer window opened and many Liverpool fans were hoping to see him in the squad to face Brentford on Monday evening.

However, there was no place for Gakpo in the squad, and Klopp has now provided an update on when they could see him at least in training for Liverpool. Klopp has also provided an injury update on Jordan Henderson, as seen in the video below.

The game against Brentford has clearly come a little too soon for Gakpo, but hopefully for Liverpool fans he will begin training in the next few days.

