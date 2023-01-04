“Watch this space” – Agent hints at major football broadcasting changes as Sky prepare for talks

Sky Sports’ Premier League rights are due to expire at the end of next season, and according to a man who was heavily involved in the league’s launch 30 years ago, fans could be set to see some big changes in the way they watch football.

After originally forming all the way back in 1992, the Premier League celebrated its 30th year anniversary last August.

It doesn’t seem three decades since the world’s most popular league was formed, but fans have now become accustomed to watching weekly matchups take place with the majority of games televised on Sky Sports.

However, despite the broadcaster’s huge influence on England’s top-flight, some changes could be on the horizon.

MORE: Exclusive: Agent predicts what would force Spurs defender to seek loan move

That’s according to Jon Smith – one of the Premier League’s founding advisers, who wouldn’t be surprised if Qatari-owned BeIN Sports looked to rival Sky Sports for the right to be the Premier League’s main broadcaster.

“Over the next two years, we’re going to see some big changes, and that includes in the broadcasting domain,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Sky Sports’ Premier League rights are up at the end of next season, so in a minute, they’re going to be in talks, so if, and it’s a big if, Qatar, through BeIN Sports, wanted to blow Comcast out of the water, they could do without even huffing.

“So watch this space. There is definitely a lot that is going to happen in football over the next few years.”

How would you feel if Qatari-owned BeIN Sports beat Sky Sports to the Premier League’s broadcasting rights? – Let us know in the comments.