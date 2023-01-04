Club chief in London to sign ‘lethal’ West Ham star

West Ham United misfit Nikola Vlasic reportedly looks set to seal a transfer to Torino.

Reports in Italy suggest Torino technical director Davide Vagnati has been in London to push things through, with progress looking to have been made over this move.

Vlasic hasn’t been at his best for West Ham, but has shone on loan at Torino and it’s not too surprising that the club are keen to make this deal permanent.

The deal would likely cost around £13.2million, which isn’t too bad from West Ham’s point of view.

Some Hammers fans might be disappointed that David Moyes never gave Vlasic more of a chance, as the 25-year-old clearly has some potential.

