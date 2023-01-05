Arsenal “in control” of Mudryk transfer situation despite Chelsea planning talks with Shakhtar chief

Arsenal reportedly remain in control of the situation regarding the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk, despite Chelsea also being in the frame and being set for talks with Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Mudryk for some time, with Mikel Arteta undoubtedly in need of more attacking talent in his squad after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

It remains to be seen, however, if they can see off the threat from rivals Chelsea, who would also surely do well to bring in the Ukraine international as an upgrade on flops like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

The latest from Ben Jacobs, however, is that Arsenal still seem to be in a strong position, and that Chelsea will only succeed in getting a deal done if they can make a big offer and if Arsenal walk away from the deal…

Arsenal in control of situation because Mudryk wants the move and #CFC yet to even place an offer. The only way Chelsea will succeed is (if they choose to proceed) is by satisfying Shakhtar’s desire for a big fee upfront and hoping #AFC walk away. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 4, 2023

Mudryk has been a joy to watch for Shakhtar in recent times, with the 22-year-old even being compared to Neymar after displaying great skill and flair with his performances.

It would be exciting to see this up-and-coming star in the Premier League for what could be his peak years, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the coming days and weeks.