Video: Hwang has equalised for Wolves making it 2-2 at Anfield

It is all level at Anfield once again!

Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan has scored to make it 2-2 making the last 20 minutes of the tie an exciting watch.

Konate gave the ball away with a poor clearance which started the Wolves attack and while the French defender tried to make amends by attempting to block Hwang’s shot, it deflected off him rebounding onto the striker and past Alisson who could not do much about this one.

Watch the Wolves equaliser below: