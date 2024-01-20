Premier League club fear losing top goalscorer to Liverpool or Tottenham in the summer

Wolves are reportedly fearing that their top goalscorer Hwang Hee-chan could leave in the summer and are said to be bracing themselves for offers.

The 27-year-old is currently away with South Korea at the Asian Cup but has been very impressive for Gary O’Neil’s team this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further three across 21 appearances for the Premier League side.

This has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Tottenham, who are monitoring the forward’s progress, reports Football Insider.

The report says that Wolves fear they may lose the South Korean star during the summer transfer window but they will likely attach a high fee to the player’s name.

Hwang signed a contract extension last month to keep him at Molineux until June 2028 – which will boost the player’s value if Liverpool, Tottenham or another top side firm up their interest in his signature.

It is hard to see where the Wolves star would fit in at Liverpool given all the talent they have in their forward area, therefore, Spurs could be a better fit for the 27-year-old.

Hwang’s international teammate, Son Heung-min, is also at the North London club and the Tottenham captain would be able to help the Wolves man settle in and become the best version of himself at his new club.