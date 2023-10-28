Video: Hwang Hee-chan embarrasses Newcastle defender with sublime skill before firing in an equaliser

Wolves are back level thanks to sublime goal from Hwang Hee-chan.
Callum Wilson had given Newcastle the lead with an acrobatic finish in the 22nd minute, but Wolves equalised 14 minutes later with a towering header from Lemina.
However, in the dying minutes of the first half, Newcastle restored their lead after Hwang Hee-chan conceded a harsh penalty, with Callum Wilson converting from the spot.
Nevertheless, the South Korean managed to redeem himself with a brilliant goal in the 71st minute.
Pope’s weak clearance fell to Tote Gomes who passed it to Hwang. The 27-year-old displayed brilliant skill as he embarrassed the Newcastle defender with his first touch to cut inside before firing past Pope to draw Wolves level.
Watch the goal below:
Hwang Hee-Chan sits the defender down and scores!
? @NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/qMLnlQhvnx
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 28, 2023