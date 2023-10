Wolves have taken the lead during Sunday afternoon’s Midlands derby.

Hosting bitter rivals Aston Villa at Molineux in an eagerly anticipated Premier League clash, Wolves have upset the betting markets by taking a second-half lead.

Despite seeing less of the ball, the home side have struck first through Hwang Hee-chan following an inspired piece of play from Pedro Neto.

Check out the moment the South Korean broke the deadlock below with pictures courtesy of Premier Sports.