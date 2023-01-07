Video: Wout Weghorst says goodbye to Besiktas fans as he closes in on a move to Manchester United

It seems that Wout Weghorst may be leaving Besiktas and joining Manchester United, as he appeared to say goodbye to Besiktas fans.

Wout Weghorst is currently on a loan deal at Besiktas from Burnley, but Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag has identified him as a target for transfer in January.

This news follows the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United in November and has since then joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Wout Weghorst, who played for the Netherlands in a World Cup quarter-final and scored twice against Argentina, scored a goal for Besiktas in a victory over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Saturday.

After the match, he shared an emotional moment with Besiktas fans and appeared to mouth the words “bye bye” as he thanked them for their support, leading some to speculate that he may be leaving the club.

According to Foot Mercato, a deal for Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United is “almost complete” between the relevant parties. It is reported that Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag wanted to prioritize the acquisition of a central striker who is strong in the air, and that talks are underway between Manchester United and Burnley regarding a move.

However, according to The Mirror, talks between the two clubs are ongoing but it is not as close to completion as reported by Foot Mercato.