Experienced forward confident of completing Manchester United loan transfer

Manchester United FC
Wout Weghorst is reportedly confident about completing a loan move to Manchester United in this January’s transfer window.

The Netherlands international is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, having struggled in his previous spell in the Premier League, despite a prolific career elsewhere.

According to the Manchester Evening News, sources close to Man Utd state they’re just exploring the deal, whereas sources in the Netherlands seem more confident a deal could be close.

Weghorst looks like a decent short-term option for the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag lacking depth in attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the struggles of players like Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring for the Netherlands at the World Cup
Fabrizio Romano also discussed the Weghorst deal in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, stating that the 30-year-old is a player appreciated by Ten Hag, though the reporter also suggested tat MUFC would do well to make a bigger signing up front in the summer.

“Ten Hag appreciates Weghorst and so they are now exploring conditions of the deal with Besiktas and Burnley also involved in this story because of the loan move agreed last summer. The player would be keen on the move,” Romano said.

“I think he can be a good short term option, but for sure Man Utd need an important player in that position in the summer, in my opinion.”

