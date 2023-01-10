Chelsea have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were in negotiations to sign Fernandez from Benfica.

The young Argentinian enjoyed an impressive World Cup, helping his country lift the trophy. His performances will have undoubtedly turned the heads of many clubs around Europe.

Now, Benfica’s manager Roger Schmidt has spoken out about the potential of Fernandez leaving in January, and it’s not good for Chelsea fans.

“Now we restart from zero with Enzo. He will be back today (Saturday), we count on him – he’s our player, we need Enzo.” Despite Schmidt spending a lot of time talking about Fernandez, he has once again been asked about his future at Benfica delivering a frank response. I already said that, this question is closed. He’s (Enzo Fernandez) one of our players. He’s happy, training well, he’s part of the team. Everything has been said,” said Schmidt, as relayed by football.london.

Schmidt appeared to be putting an end to the transfer saga, claiming they are starting again with Fernandez now that it is “closed”.

The report claims that Fernandez does have a £105m release clause, so there’s a chance Chelsea could activate this and grab Fernandez without Benfica having a say in the matter.

However, as talented as Fernandez is, he’s only had a few months in a top league after moving to Benfica, so it’s no doubt too soon to be paying this sort of figure.