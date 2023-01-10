Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 18-year-old German international will be a free agent in the summer and a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on securing his services this month.

Alternatively, the player could secure a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club and join them on a free transfer in the summer as well.

According to reports, Newcastle have now submitted a substantial offer to sign the player, and Moukoko could earn around £150,000 a week at the Premier League club if he accepts the proposal. Evening Standard are reporting that Newcastle have already held talks with the Borussia Dortmund attacker regarding a summer move.

Apparently, Dortmund want the player to sign a new contract with them and they are prepared to offer him €100,000 a week. However, the player is reportedly demanding around €200,000 a week to extend his contract.

Newcastle’s offer is certainly closer to what the player is demanding and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Moukoko is a prodigious talent with world-class potential. He could sort out Newcastle’s attacking unit for the foreseeable future.