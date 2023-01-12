Video: Liverpool star scores outrageous goal from inside his own half in U21 clash with PSG

Liverpool U21s’ were 4-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening and the match saw an outrageous goal from defender Billy Koumetio.

The centre-back is a player well known to Reds fans and the 20-year-old returned to the Merseyside club earlier this week following a loan at Austria Vienna.

Koumetio opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the contest in Kirkby with an incredible effort from his own half, which lobbed the PSG goalkeeper and went straight into the goal without touching the ground.

The stunning strike from the centre-back can be seen below.

