Everton pushing to sign frustrated Man United star during January window

Everton are working on a deal to sign Man United’s Anthony Elanga this month as the forward grows frustrated by his lack of game time at the Manchester club this season.

Frank Lampard’s side are in desperate need of recruitment as the Merseyside club are in terrible form and are one of the favourites to get relegated from the Premier League this season.

According to Football Insider, Everton are in the market for goalscorers and want to bring in a target man this window to support Dominic Calvert-Lewin. In addition to this, the Toffees want a pacey forward and now have their eyes set on a loan move for Man United’s Anthony Elanga.

According to the report, Elanga has grown increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time at Old Trafford this campaign and a move to Everton would get him valuable game time in the Premier League.

The Toffees are currently in negotiations to land the forward but face competition from Premier League rivals.

Elanga has played 18 games for United this season but not many of those have been from the start – resulting in only one assist.

The 20-year-old had his breakthrough year last season with Man United and to develop further a move to Everton could teach the youngster a lot, but only if Erik ten Hag allows the Swedish star to leave.