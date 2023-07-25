Man United star’s departure to Premier League club confirmed with five-year deal

Manchester United FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Anthony Elanga from Man United on a five-year deal. 

The Sweden international has signed a contract at The City Ground until the summer of 2028 and moves as part of a £15m deal between the two Premier League clubs.

This move is a significant one for the winger as it keeps him playing at a high level whilst also gaining more minutes for his development. The 21-year-old already arrives at Forest with a good amount of experience under his belt having already played and scored in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in 55 appearances for Man United.

Anthony Elanga comments on his move to Nottingham Forest

Speaking about his latest transfer to Forest, Anthony Elanga told the club’s media team: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me but for my family as well.

“It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground.

“I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Manchester United in advanced talks with two transfer targets with formal bids imminent
(Video) Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on Jadon Sancho’s position change
Crystal Palace powerless if Premier League giants come for £35m star

“I’ve been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room,” the winger continued.

“It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special.

“I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work.”

More Stories Anthony Elanga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.