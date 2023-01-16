Done deal: Aston Villa confirm shock signing of Man Utd and Liverpool target

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Chicago Fire for the signing of Jhon Duran.

The Sun recently reported that both Manchester United and Liverpool were interested in signing Chicago Fire youngster Duran. The 19-year-old attacker has been impressive since bursting onto the scene in the MLS and was bound to eventually find himself being targeted by clubs in Europe.

However, despite a lack of coverage on this deal throughout the media, Aston Villa have announced that they’ve reached an agreement for Duran, subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Mudryk made right choice but Chelsea must sell seven players, Kane’s big decision, Fernandes’ goal was offside, plus more…
Gary Neville reveals why Leeds star could soon become Man City player
Leicester City are plotting a move to sign Chelsea star this month

This isn’t the first time Villa have managed to secure a deal without the media knowing too much about it. When signing Danny Ings from Southampton, it wasn’t publicised by any news outlet or journalist before the club made the announcement.

Agreeing deals in this way allows Villa to secure the signing without other clubs jumping in last minute, such as Manchester United or Liverpool who have both shown an interest in the youngster.

More Stories Jhon Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.