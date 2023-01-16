Newcastle ready to pay substantial money for 19-year-old defender

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Premier League side are very interested in signing the 19-year-old defender at the end of the season and they are prepared to pay big money for him. Apparently, the player is valued at €30 million and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are prepared to pay up for his services.

Eddie Howe has been reliant on Kieran Trippier as his preferred right-back this season but the 32-year-old is in his twilight years and the Magpies cannot continue to rely on him to perform every week. The backup options in Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth are simply not good enough for a club hoping to thrive in the Champions League and compete for the major trophies.

Bringing in a quality alternative to Trippier should be a top priority for the Premier League side at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can secure the services of Gusto.

The 19-year-old is highly talented with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a top-class player for Newcastle and replace Trippier in the starting lineup in the near future.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle would be a tempting proposition for the young defender and it would be a major step up in his career as well. The Magpies certainly have the finances to pay substantial money for the young defender and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.