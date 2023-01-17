Manchester United and Bayern Munich reportedly look to be in contention for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer.

The England international’s contract at Spurs expires in 2024 and there has been plenty of speculation about his long-term future ahead of what could be a crucial few months in his career, and for his club’s overall trajectory.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column last week, Ben Jacobs explained that Man Utd could be one of the teams in the race to sign Kane, whose future could depend on how the rest of the season plays out for Tottenham, though he played down links with Bayern.

Still, a report from 90min now states that Bayern and United look to be interested in Kane, with the Bundesliga giants valuing him at over €50million, similar to the kind of fee they sold Robert Lewandowski for.

It remains to be seen if Bayern will be able to get a deal done for Kane, but the 29-year-old certainly looks the ideal fit to replace Lewandowski, who has been missed since his move to Barcelona.

United urgently need new signings in attack as well, having lost Cristiano Ronaldo recently, while they look a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals at the moment.