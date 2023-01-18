Reliable Liverpool journalist says full takeover of Merseyside club looks to be off as FSG set to stay

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are increasingly likely to sell a minority stake in the Premier League club as a full takeover looks to be off.

Back in November, it was reported by The Athletic that the Reds’ American owners were looking to sell the club but in the time since, there has been no suitable offer put forward.

Also in that timeframe, the Glazers have opened the door to a sale of Manchester United and being regarded as the biggest club in England by many, that is likely to have affected bids for their North West rivals.

In the latest update regarding the sale of the Merseyside club, reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce has reported in The Athletic that FSG are now increasingly likely to sell a minority stake in the club rather than sanction a full takeover.

This follows rumours over the last few days that the American owners were on the brink of selling Liverpool to a Qatari consortium but according to Pearce, no discussions are at an advanced stage with any interested party.

It remains to be seen if a bid is tabled that alters their plan to retain the major shareholding but for now that seems to be FSG’s plan – who value the Premier League club around the £3 billion mark.