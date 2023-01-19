Done deal: West Ham secure the signing of England international

West Ham have secured the signing of Aston Villa and England striker Danny Ings.

With Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca struggling for West Ham this season, a new attacker was always going to be on the agenda during the January transfer window.

West Ham find themselves in the relegation zone after a successful few years, with David Moyes working wonders for the club, getting them into Europe.

However, scoring goals has been hard to come by, and according to Sky Sports, they’ve now secured the signing of Aston Villa and England attacker Ings.

It’s a surprise to see Aston Villa let Ings go considering he’s their top goalscorer this season. With Ings out the door, Villa are left with Ollie Watkins, so you’d expect them to dip into the transfer market to bring in an additional striker this window.

Ings could be available for West Ham’s crucial game against Everton this weekend. Fabrizio Romano claimed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Moyes is at big risk of being sacked, with the game against Everton potentially a decider in his future.

