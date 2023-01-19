Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that West Ham manager David Moyes is at “big risk” ahead of their upcoming game with Everton.

West Ham host Everton in the Premier League at the weekend in what could be a crucial game for both managers. Both sides find themselves in a relegation battle – an unheard-of situation for clubs this size.

Despite significant investment, the drastic change in performances must be a concern for West Ham fans, but there is the argument that Moyes took this current side into Europe.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the situation and confirmed that Moyes is at big risk ahead of their game against Everton.

“West Ham don’t want to comment on this of course, but for sure David Moyes is at big risk now. The situation will be more clear after the game,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

There’s a good chance that both managers could be at huge risk this weekend and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the losing manager relieved of their duties.

The Telegraph have even claimed that if Moyes is sacked, then he could be appointed as Everton manager as he still has plenty of admirers at the club from his first spell, making this game even more significant.