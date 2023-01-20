There is not much happening in terms of transfers for Liverpool this month despite the team in desperate need for reinforcements, in particular the midfield area.

Liverpool have looked like a shadow of the team they were 12 months ago that almost won the quadruple.

Injuries have not helped Jurgen Klopp this season but one major issue that seems to be is that the midfield has become spineless. Only Thiago seems to be putting in shifts week in week out while the rest have been passengers.

The defense has looked shaky as well with the Reds conceding a lot of goals. Van Dijk has also not been in the best of forms this season and is now ruled out with an injury.

And Liverpool continues to be linked with players despite no such activity happening. One of such recent links is with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to Inter Live (via HITC), Liverpool are keen on signing the Slovakian who is out of contract this summer and view him as a long-term Van Dijk replacement.

And according to the reports in Italy, the defender leaving the Serie A giants this summer is a real possibility.

As per Calciomercato, Inter are already looking for replacements for Skriniar in the event that he does not sign a new contract at San Siro.

The report adds that the Serie A giants have already offered him the maximum financial package possible and remain pessimistic about him staying with the Nerazzurri.

If the report about Liverpool’s interest is true, then they could very well sign him on a free in the summer. But they are not the only club interested in him with Tottenham also reportedly keen on signing him.