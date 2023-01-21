Liverpool vs Chelsea team news: Alexander-Arnold and Mudryk named on the bench for big six clash

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday as the two big six strugglers look to wrestle three points away from the other to keep their slim chances of finishing in the Premier League’s top four alive. 

Liverpool’s season has been a miserable one so far as the Reds sit in ninth position in the league having lost their last two Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been very poor since the club season returned following the World Cup, but there was some glimpse of hope midweek as they looked a little better against Wolves in the FA Cup.

The German coach has made five changes from the Reds’ defeat to Brighton last week which sees Milner, Gomez, Keita, Bajcetic and Elliott come into the home side’s team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to the bench as the right-back has a small muscle injury.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are experiencing an even worse campaign than their hosts today as the London club sits tenth in the league and are also out of both domestic cup competitions. Graham Potter’s side were victorious over Crystal Palace last time out but that was just their second win out of their last ten league matches.

A defeat today would be another blow to Chelsea and Potter has made one change from the Palace win last week with Marc Cucurella coming in for Carney Chukwuemeka.

New signing Mykhaylo Mudryk starts on the Blues’ bench.

 

