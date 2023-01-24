Erik ten Hag makes decision on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Erik ten Hag has opted to exclude Jadon Sancho from the Manchester United squad for their game against Nottingham Forest.

Sancho hasn’t featured for Manchester United since the turn of the year after being sent on his own personal training programme to improve his physical shape.

The former Dortmund winger hasn’t played since October 2022 and Ten Hag has even suggested that Sancho is struggling mentally, as relayed by 90min.

Now, Ten Hag has made the decision not to include Sancho against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, despite training regularly over the last week.

“All the players who were not available for Arsenal game, so [Diogo] Dalot, [Anthony] Martial, Sancho are also not available for tomorrow,” said Ten Hag, again relayed by 90min.

The game against Nottingham Forest could have been the ideal time to bring Sancho in and at least offer him some minutes from the bench, so it will be interesting to see what develops over the next few days.

Maybe a temporary move away from the club is what Sancho needs to revive his career as he’s currently at a crossroads at Manchester United and doesn’t seem to be making any progress.