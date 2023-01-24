Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.

Manchester City also picked up a win over Wolves, with Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland in unplayable form as he hit a hat-trick, while another elite Premier League forward, Harry Kane, also made it into Crooks’ front three, as you can see in the full XI below…

Elsewhere, there’s also room for big names like Thiago Silva, Jarrod Bowen and Emiliano Martinez, in what would be a very attack-minded formation if it were ever used in an actual game.

Crooks may have selected Saka and Bowen in midfield, but they’re usually wingers or forwards, so that’s looking almost like a 4-1-5 formation, which would make for entertaining viewing, to say the least.