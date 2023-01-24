Eddie Howe has responded to the rumours linking Newcastle with a move for Everton youngster Anthony Gordon.

It’s been reported recently that Newcastle have made a move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon. The Independent have claimed that negotiations have begun to bring the Everton winger to St James Park.

After Newcastle’s win against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, Howe was asked to address rumours linking Newcastle with a move for Gordon this window.

"I can tell you absolutely nothing." ? Eddie Howe is not entertaining questions about reports of Newcastle wanting to sign Anthony Gordon ? pic.twitter.com/RJzRlmV58V — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 24, 2023

It’s a reaction we often get from Howe in terms of transfers but he has chosen to rule out moves in the past, so it will be interesting to see how this Gordon deal develops over the next few days.