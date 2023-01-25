Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign new player in the next 24/48 hours

Tottenham are close to signing their main target of this transfer window with Fabrizio Romano saying that the deal is very close and could be done over the next two days.

The Premier League club spent all day in discussions with Sporting CP over the transfer of Pedro Porro and the feelings are positive around a deal being done says the transfer expert.

A new round of talks between Tottenham and Sporting are expected to be held on Thursday to get the deal for the right-back over the line as it is very close to being completed, with just the payment terms left to be discussed.

According to Romano, all parties feel Porro could join Spurs in the next 24/48 hours which will likely cost the North London club around €45m (£39.7m) – the value of his buyout clause.

More on Pedro Porro. Understand new round of talks between Tottenham and Sporting on Thursday to get the deal sealed — it’s now ‘really close’, at key stages ??? #THFC All parties feel it could be done in the next 24/48 hours. Payment terms are the final point of discussion. pic.twitter.com/ZlXp0m8Wrb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Porro could become Tottenham’s second signing this week after the London club completed a deal for Arnaut Danjuma to join on loan from Villarreal.

The Premier League club have been after the Sporting star throughout this window and Antonio Conte will be delighted to hear that the right-back is close to being added to his squad for the second half of the season.