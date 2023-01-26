Liverpool and Chelsea will enter summer battle for Premier League midfielder

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to face a summer battle for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes. 

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have entered the race for the Portugal international, who could become available in the summer for a fee of £44 million after completing just one season with the Midlands side.

Both sides in need of a strengthened midfield

Liverpool came close to overseeing a deal for the midfielder last year but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement with Sporting CP. They will reportedly reignite their pursuit at the end of the season, though Jude Bellingham remains the priority. Midfield reinforcements are crucial for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes prediction as Liverpool ace is linked with PL transfer
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new deal for Chelsea star and possible contract termination
Sean Dyche emerging as favourite for Everton job over Marcelo Bielsa

The Blues could meet Wolves’ asking price and then some, given their recent extravagant spending. However, the final say will be up to Nunes and he will want to be a regular starter wherever he ends up. Chelsea likely see him as a replacement for the injury-prone N’Golo Kante, with Jorginho also rumoured to leave in the summer.

More Stories Chelsea Liverpool Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.