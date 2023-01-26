Liverpool and Chelsea are set to face a summer battle for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have entered the race for the Portugal international, who could become available in the summer for a fee of £44 million after completing just one season with the Midlands side.

Both sides in need of a strengthened midfield

Liverpool came close to overseeing a deal for the midfielder last year but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement with Sporting CP. They will reportedly reignite their pursuit at the end of the season, though Jude Bellingham remains the priority. Midfield reinforcements are crucial for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Blues could meet Wolves’ asking price and then some, given their recent extravagant spending. However, the final say will be up to Nunes and he will want to be a regular starter wherever he ends up. Chelsea likely see him as a replacement for the injury-prone N’Golo Kante, with Jorginho also rumoured to leave in the summer.