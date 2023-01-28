Fabrizio Romano gives here we go to Tottenham signing despite worrying reports

Tottenham seem to have their number one target for the January window wrapped up and will be hoping to announce the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting CP soon. 

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news and states that the deal should be sealed within the next 24 hours. The right-back will sign a contract with Spurs until 2028 and will travel to London tomorrow to wrap up the final bits of the transfer.

This comes after today’s worrying report from the Daily Mail, who stated that Tottenham’s deal for Porro could potentially collapse as both parties were failing to agree on a payment structure for the transfer.

Romano has said that Tottenham have never considered the Porro deal at risk or close to collapsing as the signing of the Spaniard was a priority for them during this January window.

The right wing-back position is a vital part of Conte’s system and the Italian coach will be hoping Porro has a big impact on Tottenham’s season over the course of the next few months.

