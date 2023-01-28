Everton and West Ham fall short in pursuit of striker

Both Everton and West Ham United have missed out on the signing of sought-after striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Journalist Alan Nixon had previously reported (via his Patreon) that both Everton and West Ham were in the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Brereton-Diaz, along with the likes of Leeds United, Sevilla and Nice.

Blackburn had set an asking price of £15 million for the 23-year-old, which was considerably higher than the interested clubs were expecting, as the player’s contract expires in the summer.

Brereton-Diaz snubs Premier League for Spain

The Premier League sides, namely the Toffees and the Irons, had set their sights on the goalscorer in a bid to boost their chances of survival this season. However, the Chile international has seemingly snubbed the chance to play in the top flight and has instead opted for a switch to the La Liga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brereton-Diaz will join Villareal in the summer as a free agent. The deal is “sealed and completed”.

