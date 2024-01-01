West Ham eye blockbuster deal of Real Madrid striker in January

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz.

According to a report from Real Madrid Exclusivo, Diaz is believed to be on the radar of the Hammers.

David Moyes and West Ham need to make reinforcements to their squad in this transfer window if they are to continue their brilliant start of the season and do well in the second half the season.

Moyes is eyeing moves for an attacking midfielder and a left-winger this month.

Diaz is someone the Scottish manager likes but he faces competition from other clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Italian giants AC Milan.

The report states that the Spanish giants want £52 million for the attacker and any club willing to match their demands will be able to sign the player.

The 24-year-old Real Madrid star is a versatile player who is equally good with both his feet, someone like the former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla.

Diaz, who has bagged four goals and two assists in 17 games for the Spanish club this season, is known for his exceptional technical ability and the talent to operate in a number of different positions in attack.

It seems unlikely that the Premier League club will spend that huge amount to sign Diaz this month but a move in the summer cannot be ruled out.

Moyes has guided his team to sixth place in the Premier League at the halfway stage of the season. They have also done well in the Europa League having qualified for the knockout stages.