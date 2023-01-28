Liverpool have opened talks with two major transfer targets as Klopp’s plan becomes clearer

Liverpool have held talks with the camps of both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez as their search for a midfielder heats up ahead of the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Foot Mercato‘s Anas Bakhkhar earlier this week, Empire of the Kop revealed that Liverpool held talks with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, only for his camp to ‘abandon’ talks.

However, Bakhkhar also appeared to confirm that ‘discussions’ have taken place over both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, with both Benfica and Borussia Dortmund contacted directly. The interest was apparently solid enough to spook Amrabat’s entourage.

The England international is the Reds’ number one target for the summer and Liverpool fans would be in dreamland should their club get both midfield stars – although very unlikely.

The competition for both players is very tough as clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man City are circling around the two young stars.

Klopp is clearly a fan of both and will hope to have at least one in his squad for next season.